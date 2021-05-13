SCHERERVILLE, IN - Anthony J. Ljubicich (also known as Tony, Spike, and Ante), age 76, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Dyer, IN, and South Chicago, passed away April 27, 2021, surrounded by his family and caregiver, Carl Van Reusel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Filip and Slava; brothers, Philip and Gregory; and infant sister, Lucy as well as beloved friend, Mary Margaret Flanagan.

Tony was born on April 3, 1945, and grew up on the Southside of Chicago where he became lifelong friends of the Bandera family. Tony attended St. Francis De Sales High School and went on to graduate from DeVry Institute of Technology. After college, he became an electrician, specializing in troubleshooting at US Steel South Works, Verson Allsteel Press, Blaw Knox, and Niagara Lasalle Steel where he finally retired. He was a devout Catholic. He loved reading mystery books, old cars, antiques, and listening to old Edison and phonograph records. Tony was a passionate cook who relished making gnocchi for everyone. He was also a South Chicago neighborhood historian and never forgot a name. He was very proud of his Dalmatian-Croatian heritage. Being an amazing uncle, friend, and brother, Tony's presence made the world a better place and he will be greatly missed.