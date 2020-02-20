CHESTERTON, IN - Anthony J. Raimondi, Sr. age 84, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at home.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Maggie Raimondi; children: Cynthia (August) Reissman, Anthony (Lisa) Raimondi Jr., Michael Raimondi and Christopher (Rowena) Holth; grandchildren: Cory (Holly) Raimondi, Ashley (Jeff) Lennex, Rebecca (partner Marta) Hammock, Stephen Hammock, Jake Holth and Chyanne Holth; great grandchildren: Taylor and Bryce Lennex and Elise Raimondi and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Carol Raimondi; daughter, Tina Hammock and five siblings.

Tony was born August 20, 1935 in Patchogue, NY to the late Anthony and Mary Jane Raimondi. He proudly served our country retiring from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant of 20 years.

Tony was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Crosspointe Christian Church 114 E US 6 Frontage Road Valparaiso, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or to the church.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.