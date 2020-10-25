WHITING, IN - Anthony J. "Tony" Abildua 96 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Hartsfield Village Care Center, Munster. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of the late Margaret T. (Zabrecky) Abildua who passed away November 11, 2019; dearest brother of Josephine (late August) Ignelzi cherished uncle of Johine Ignelzi, Carol (John) McKinnon, John (Becky) Zabrecky, James (Verene) Zabrecky, Michael Zabrecky, George (Anna) Zabrecky and Thomas (Carolyn) Zabrecky; special great nephew, Matthew Zabrecky; many dear great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to time of services.

(Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Tony Abildua was born on June 12, 1924 in Gary, Indiana to Francisco and Socorro Abildua and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81, the Notre Dame 100 Club and the Notre Dame Quarterback Club. He was a WWII US Navy Veteran and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. Tony was the retired Public Works Director for the City of Hammond with a service of 32 years and had been active with the Hammond Democratic Precinct Organization for many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his winters in Florida. Devoted to his family, Tony will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.