EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anthony L. Jenkins age 41, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Catherine Hospital.
Survivors: one daughter, Mya L. Jenkins; mother, Sharon (Michael Sr) Booker; one brother, Michael (Marisol) Booker, Jr.; one sister, Bernice L. (Bryan) Sellers and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bernice and Sylvester Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service, Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating.
Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jenkins and Booker families during their time of loss.