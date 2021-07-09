Anthony Lewis Kyprianou
July 3, 1957 — July 8, 2021
KOUTS, IN — Anthony Lewis Kyprianou, 64 of Kouts, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born July 3, 1957 in Gary, the son of Lewis and Elizabeth (Griffin) Kyprianou.
Anthony was a manager at US Steel for 30 years, was a nursing assistant at Porter Memorial Hospital for 15 years and recently worked at Philips Ace Hardware in Valparaiso. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Kouts. On September 2, 1989 he married Margaret "Suzie" Kendera, who survives in Kouts. Also surviving is his mother, Betty of Plainfield, IL; his siblings: Mark (Margie) Kyprianou of Shewsbury, PA, Becky (Pat) Medved of Plainfield, IL, Lisa Kyprianou of Suffolk, VA and Jeff (Michelle) Kyprianou of Hebron; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother Sophie Griffin.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 402 E. Indiana Avenue, Kouts, Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 E. Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.