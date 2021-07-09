Anthony Lewis Kyprianou

Anthony was a manager at US Steel for 30 years, was a nursing assistant at Porter Memorial Hospital for 15 years and recently worked at Philips Ace Hardware in Valparaiso. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Kouts. On September 2, 1989 he married Margaret "Suzie" Kendera, who survives in Kouts. Also surviving is his mother, Betty of Plainfield, IL; his siblings: Mark (Margie) Kyprianou of Shewsbury, PA, Becky (Pat) Medved of Plainfield, IL, Lisa Kyprianou of Suffolk, VA and Jeff (Michelle) Kyprianou of Hebron; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother Sophie Griffin.