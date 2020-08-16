Anthony M. Patrick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Tony Patrick, our beloved son, brother, and family member ended his journey of life on Earth on August 6, 2020.

Those who knew Tony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Tony is at peace, free from the recent suffering and pain he endured. We envision him playing golf every day and his smile when every swing ends with a hole in one.

We are honoring Tony's request that no funeral services be held. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.