In Loving Memory of Anthony Nasella On His 5th Anniversary In Heaven. Looking back each year, you'll always be around. We think of you here and there, your special one, everyday; what a dear. Anything in her way, she goes right through. For loved ones, they come and go we all knew you as one for the show. Can still see that unique smile la la la'ing and whistling down any aisle. You made a lasting impression that will never die, here's to you up there as we continue to try. We miss and love you, Your Family and Friends.