 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony Nasella

Anthony Nasella

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Nasella

Anthony Nasella

Dec. 7, 1949 — Feb. 10, 2016

In Loving Memory of Anthony Nasella On His 5th Anniversary In Heaven. Looking back each year, you'll always be around. We think of you here and there, your special one, everyday; what a dear. Anything in her way, she goes right through. For loved ones, they come and go we all knew you as one for the show. Can still see that unique smile la la la'ing and whistling down any aisle. You made a lasting impression that will never die, here's to you up there as we continue to try. We miss and love you, Your Family and Friends.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts