Anthony Plesac, age 89, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Anna Plesac; brother, Joe Plesac; nephew, Joe Plesac Jr; sister-in-laws: Lucille Plesac, Shirley Plesac, and Zula Starr; his best friend, Steve Fadell; and great-granddaughter, Dana Hilborne.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Plesac of 69 years; three children: Linda Plesac, Marc Plesac, and Sandy (Tim) Pellettiere; and four grandchildren: Jason (Kim) Wells, Nick Hilborne, Anthony Pellettiere, Haley (Raul) Pellettiere; and great-grandkids: Mia Wells and Timmy Pellettiere. Also loving brother, George Plesac; and many nieces, nephews and friends including good friend Charlie Rizzo.

Anthony was born in Gary, IN and a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He served in the Korean War for two years. He returned home and became a dedicated Gary fireman for 20 years. He also was a retired union bricklayer for local 4 and enjoyed having harness racehorses. You never saw him without a cigar in his mouth! Anthony loved watching the Chicago White Sox and was proud to watch his nephews, Dan and Zach play Major League Baseball.

By the request of Anthony, services will be private. Services entrusted to Calumet Park Funeral Chapel and Crematory.