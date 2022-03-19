EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anthony R. Galindo, Jr. age 91 of East Chicago passed away on Thursday March 17, 2022. He is survived by his children: Phyllis (Joseph Jr.) Reyes, Matthew Galindo, Roland (Tom Gordy) Galindo, and John (Christine) Galindo; grandchildren: Joseph III(Veronica), Nicholas (Elia), and Nicole (Monique Martin); great grandchildren: Jasmine, Elizabeth, Emma, Nicholas Jr., Nadia, and Aidan. Anthony was preceded by his parents: Anthony and Victoriana; and by his wife, Mary.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St Mary Catholic Church located on 525 N. Board St. in Griffith, IN with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday March 20, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. in Griffith.

Anthony was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, a Korean War Army Veteran, and he was retired from Inland Steel (Mason Dept.) after 42 years. He was a member of Inland Steel S.O.A.R., an active member of the American Legion Post 508 in East Chicago, a former member of the East Chicago Water Reclamation Board, and former part-time officer for ISM Security at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com