HIGHLAND, IN - Anthony 'Skip' Ackerman age 64, of Highland, IN entered into eternal life on Monday, September 3, 2018. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah; son, Anthony (Kristen) Ackerman; daughter, Amber (Christopher) Luna; sisters, Lorraine (late Anthony) Mulle, Rusty (late Victor) Cherbak; numerous nieces, nephews and in laws. He is preceded in death by his parents; Anton and Helen Ackerman; and nephew, Michael Cherbak.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. Anthony will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass, and services conclude at the church.
Anthony was employed at Inland Steel Comp. for 20 years in the I.T. Department, Continental Machine Shop, and Atlas Tubing as an Assistant Operator for 15 years. He loved his golf, swimming, fishing and working in his yard. Skip was always the fun-loving parent and uncle with a big heart. He created many wonderful memories that we will always have. He will truly be missed.