VALPARAISO - Anthony Teutemacher, age 79, of Valparaiso, passed away on May 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 18, 1943, in Kankakee, IL to Anthony and Rose (Lorenz) Teutemacher, both of whom preceded him in death.

On June 5, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sandra Jean (Mauke) Teutemacher, who survives in Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by his sons: James Anthony Teutemacher of Naperville, IL and Christopher Travis Teutemacher of Valparaiso, IN; his grandson, Jeremy of Michigan City, IN; his great-granddaughter, Gracie Lynn of Michigan City, IN; and by his twin sister, Antoinette (Don) Corey.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Teutemacher; and sister, Rita Sallee.

Tony enjoyed photography, gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

