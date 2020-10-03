Anthony 'Tony' B. Hammond

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Anthony "Tony" B. Hammond, 27, of Merrillville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Munster, IN, on September 15, 1993. Tony appreciated plants and flowers and liked to install stereos and work with electric. He enjoyed life and will be remembered for saying "you only have one life to live."

Tony is survived by his father, Arthur Hammond; maternal grandmother, Barbara (Gilberto) Gutierrez; aunts, Elizabeth (William) Wade and Elizabeth (CiAnna McDaniel) Gutierrez; cousin, Zachary Fidler; and fiancee, Stephanie Fazekas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara "Barbie" DelValle; paternal grandparents, Noble Sr. and Elizabeth Hammond; and maternal grandfather, Bernardino DelValle.

A funeral service for Tony will take place Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.