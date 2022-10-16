CALUMET CITY, IL - Anthony "Tony" Basile, age 86 of Calumet City IL passed away on October 9, 2022.Tony is survived by his only son Anthony (Tony) Basile Jr.; and his grandson Anthony (Tony) Rollins. Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother: Carmelo and Margaret.

Tony was born and grew up in Calumet City, IL and attended Thornton Fractional High School. He enlisted in the Marines in 1958 with his best friend Joe Montagno and upon discharge he was a business owner in Hammond, IN, along with his father. Tony was a keen photographer in his younger years, loved watching movies and had a wealth of knowledge on all kinds of cars, guns and coins. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com