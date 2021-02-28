Anthony "Tony" Habrych, age 78, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Tony is survived by his sister Rose Marie (Dave) Ederer; brother Stan (Janet) Habrych; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his special friends Sharon, Knizma and Ezra. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Sophie Habrych and sister Judie Gonzalez.

Tony was a graduate of Froebel High School and retired from LTV Steel with 35 years of service. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and a member the Eagles Club, where he made many good friends. He was a great guy and will be missed.

Per Tony's wishes, there will be no services. Donations in his name may be made to your favorite charity. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES entrusted to arrangements.

