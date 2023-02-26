Anthony "Tony" Jimenez III, 73, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 20, 2023.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Margo; his loving sons: Anthony and Eric; his cherished mother Ramona; and dear siblings: Teresa (David) Soto, Edward (Darla) Jimenez, and Annette (David) Perez; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his caring grandparents, father, Antonio; and brother, Arthur.

Tony was born in Gary, IN and graduated from Horace Mann high school in 1968. After graduating he entered the US Marine Corps and proudly served in the Vietnam War for four years, achieving the rank of Corporal. He spent much of that time onboard the USS Oriskany. Upon his return home, he went to work as a machinist at Beatty Machine and Manufacturing in Hammond until his retirement. He was an active member of VFW 988 Valparaiso and Chapter 102 (Carlos Arambula) Valpo, and a past member of Chapter 17 (Glen Reniker) Hammond.

Tony will forever be known for his hard work, smile, laughter, and wit, and especially for the love he had for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Calumet Park Hobart/Portage

Chapel (370 N. County Line Road, Hobart). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior (2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage). Burial with military honors to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-940-3791.