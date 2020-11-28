Anthony 'Tony' Kaminski

Tony grew up in Hobart and attended Hobart High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Tony worked as a steel worker and union carpenter both locally and on the East Coast. His real passion was raising free-range poultry and wild game which he sold to local restaurants and health food stores. He produced and marketed these specialty items before they were readily available options in our grocery stores. And none of the 45 guests who feasted on the 34 pound turkey he raised will forget how delicious it was or the fact that it barely fit in the oven! He was a great story teller who loved to cook all of his mother's favorite Polish dishes and to help people, especially friends and family.