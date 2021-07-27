Anthony "Tony" M. Gaik

July 21, 1938 - July 24, 2021
CALUMET CITY, IL - Anthony M. "Tony" Gaik, 83 of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his cherished family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine A. "Zosia" (Cengel) Gaik who passed away May 19, 2016; loving father of Jackie Gaik, Kathy (Dave Gregg) Gaik and Tony (Tina Zekich) Gaik, Jr.; adoring papa of Anthony and Colton Gaik; dearest brother of Joseph (late Arlene), Annie (late Robert) and MaryAnn (late Harry) and the late Martin (Laura), Frank (Mary), Julie (John), John Jr., Laura, Michael, and Theadore; dear brother-in-law of George (Cathy) Cengel, MaryAnne (Rich) Matis and JoAnne (Mike) Krueger; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Catholic Church, Calumet City, with the Rev. Luis Valerio, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Tony Gaik was born in Hegewisch on July 21, 1938 to John and Angeline (Bieniek) Gaik. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region, was a graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, Class of 1956 and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Catholic Church (St. Andrew the Apostle), Calumet City, the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII, Council 1696 (prayers Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.) and the Hammond Mohawks. He was a retiree of the Calumet Refinery, Burnham, IL, with a service of 16 years. Tony loved to bowl, golf, fish and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. A devoted husband to Lorraine for 50 years, a loving father and proud grandpa, Tony will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.