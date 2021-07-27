Anthony "Tony" M. Gaik

July 21, 1938 - July 24, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Anthony M. "Tony" Gaik, 83 of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his cherished family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine A. "Zosia" (Cengel) Gaik who passed away May 19, 2016; loving father of Jackie Gaik, Kathy (Dave Gregg) Gaik and Tony (Tina Zekich) Gaik, Jr.; adoring papa of Anthony and Colton Gaik; dearest brother of Joseph (late Arlene), Annie (late Robert) and MaryAnn (late Harry) and the late Martin (Laura), Frank (Mary), Julie (John), John Jr., Laura, Michael, and Theadore; dear brother-in-law of George (Cathy) Cengel, MaryAnne (Rich) Matis and JoAnne (Mike) Krueger; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Catholic Church, Calumet City, with the Rev. Luis Valerio, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.