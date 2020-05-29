Anthony "Tony" Mike Chvostal

Anthony "Tony" Mike Chvostal

{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Mike "Tony" Chvostal

GRIFFITH, IN — Anthony M. Chvostal, 69, peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Martina Lynn "Tina" Chvostal; daughter, Rachelle (Rob Covington); son, Kevin Chvostal; and sister, Kathleen (Michael) Schmidt. Tony was born July 18, 1950, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Michael and Frances Chvostal.

Tony was a lifelong Cubs fan and an avid sports enthusiast. Tony retired from Mittal Steel where he worked many years as an Operator. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Sunday May 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be June 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN).

To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts