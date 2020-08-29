 Skip to main content
Anthony "Tony" Perry

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, TONY, ON HIS 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You are always in my thoughts and forever in my heart.

Love you and miss you so, Mom

