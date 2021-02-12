Anthony 'Tony' Steven Pappas

Tony was born on March 28, 1942. He grew up in Gary, IN, with his mother, Lillian, and two sisters, Judy and Penny. After high school, Tony attended Indiana University, where he obtained a degree in accounting. He served in Vietnam with the Army where he earned a Bronze Star. He married Judy Schmidt on July 14, 1973. Together they raised two children, Matt and Annie. He started his business, Hallmark Cabinet Company, in 1981. He and his family moved from Dyer, IN, to Frankfort, Illinois, in 1987 where they filled their home with many memories and joy. In 2014, Tony and Judy moved to Durham, North Carolina, to be closer to their grandkids and daughter, Annie.

Tony was a different breed of man. He was generous and humble. He had a sharp sense of humor that kept you on your toes. He could fix most things, and if he couldn't, he would try anyway. He had a passion to learn new things and tackle a challenge. He dabbled in woodworking and candle-making in his retirement and worked on his 1981 Corvette and 1953 MG. His love for travel took him to almost every state and to Maui often. He loved the game of golf, playing pool and playing poker. None of it was complete unless he had a cigar to enjoy. He kept every aspect of his home organized — especially the garage where he spent most of his time. His heart was huge and open to many. He was a father-figure to more than just his children, and he helped guide them all in life when he could.