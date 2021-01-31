CROWN POINT, IN - Anthony "Tony" W. Cornejo, Jr., age 77, of Crown Point passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1962. Tony worked for Midway Dental.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita (nee Gonzales) and Sgt. Anthony Cornejo, Sr.; step-father, Reyes Gonzales; sister, Connie Gonzales. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Gladys Cornejo; children: Michael (Beverly) Cornejo, Carrie (Joseph) Brauer, David (Rhonda) Cornejo, Cassie (Tim) Wilson, Marc (Laura) Cornejo; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Tony was larger than life, always the life of the party. He was filled with love and had such a beautiful heart. He will be deeply missed. Tony was proud of being an usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the Gary Sportsman's Club for many years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avery's Angels, or St. Mary's Food Pantry.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. The Mass and Interment will be private. burnsfuneral.com