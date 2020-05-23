Anthony Tyrone Avington

Anthony Tyrone Avington

Anthony "Tony" Tyrone Avington was the first born son to the late Arthur L. Avington, Jr. and Forestine Williams-Avington on February 28, 1952. He graduated from Gary Horace Mann High School in 1970.

Tony married Aletha Darlene McGuire. He has three sons, one step-daughter, multiple grandchildren and one great grandson.

Tony retired from Tradebee formerly known as Pollution Control Industries in 2019 after 30 years.

Tony transitioned from time to eternity on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 4:26 p.m. at St. Catherine's Hospital, E. Chicago, IN.

Tony: We ALL love you and will miss you...

