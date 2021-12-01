Anthony W. "Bill" Jonelis

ST. JOHN IN — Anthony W. Jonelis "Bill", age 95, late of St. John, IN passed away on November 27, 2021 after a long illness. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Joan D. Jonelis (nee Ott); daughter Beth Ann Jonelis. He is survived by his son William (Dorene) Jonelis of Munster, IN and daughter Michelle Jonelis of St. John, IN; grandsons: Michael Jonelis of Munster, IN and Andrew (Kaelee) Jonelis of Syracuse, NY.

Anthony went to Bernard Elementary School in Chicago, IL, Morgan Park High School in Chicago, IL and Lowell High School in Lowell, IN.

Anthony served his county in the U. S. Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. Longtime retired employee of ATT/Ameritech. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Joan and after her passing with his daughter Michelle. To the point that his last camping trip was just four years ago at the age of 91. Later in years after joining St. John the Evangelist Church he became a Eucharistic Minister and was a constant volunteer for their annual festive. When disaster struck both locally and regionally Anthony volunteered his time in rebuilding homes for those in need. Anthony was also a Past Grand Knight, 4th Degree Member, of Knights of Columbus Marian Council # 3840, Cedar Lake, IN.