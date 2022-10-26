June 8, 1948 - Oct. 23, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Antoinette Elaine Weil (nee McCormick), age 74, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Antoinette is survived by her children: Kimberly (David) Metzcus, Kameron (Shannon) Weil, Shayna (James) Fross, Christian Coty Weil; grandchildren: Kyler, Riley, Hayden, and Cambrie Metzcus, Quinn and Carter Weil, Brynna Melcher, Hunter Riese, Mason Weil; great-grandchildren: Aubrie and Rowan Melcher; sisters: Jayne Jensen, Susan McCormick, Julie Sjuts, Jeri Shepherd.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Mary McCormick; brothers: Phil and Christopher McCormick; and sister, Molly Jensen.

Antoinette retired from St. Anthony Hospital in 2006. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years. Antoinette loved reading, arts and crafts, and roses. She also enjoyed trips to the library and to the local park. Most of all Antoinette loved spending time with her family.

