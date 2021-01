HAMMOND, IN — Antoinette Sharp, 72, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.