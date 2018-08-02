LANSING, IL - Antoinette 'Toni' Rigoni (nee Bovino), 88, of Lansing, IL passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018. She was born June 21, 1930 on a hot summer day to Sam and Florence Bovino in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. Born to a large and loving (and loud) Italian family, Toni lived life every day to the fullest. She was an avid Ballroom dancer and lover of fashion. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Armando, starting her own family shortly thereafter. Always opening her heart and home, Toni was a beacon of joy for those that knew her. She always walked an untraditional path in life, never coming across a rule she couldn't break. Her zest for life, love and family will be deeply missed.
Antoinette is survived by her son, Dino (Donna) Rigoni; daughters: Adele (Steve) Gubic and Kathleen (William) Simon; grandchildren: Anthony Rigoni, Nicole (Nick) Adamopoulos, David Bellamy, Ana Gubic and Will Simon; great grandchildren: Helaina and Lukas; sisters: Angela Knighton and Marlene Bovino; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando; brothers: Anthony, James, Angelo, Frank, Rocco and her sister, Dolores.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net