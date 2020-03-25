Anton "Tony" Joseph Ballas, Jr.

Early on, Tony displayed a wonderful knack for tinkering and liked the challenge of fixing things that "couldn't be fixed". A hard working God-fearing man, Tony took great joy in his family and especially loved big family gatherings. He was raised in an era where his word was his bond and did many deals on a handshake. Taking his family on camping trips was something he enjoyed and did it as often as he could. Gardening was another favorite pastime. If he wasn't fixing something, he was planting something. Tony liked to bowl, ride motorcycles, play cards, hunt and dance. He was a friend to many and seemed to never meet a stranger.