Anton W. Zupan

Anton was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II who served in Austria from 1952-1954, retired from Piledriver/Carpenters Local #578, Ironworkers Local #1 & #63 and City of Chicago Iron Inspectors. Member of East Side Athletic Club. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and a good glass of wine and was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved playing practical jokes and telling stories from his exciting past. Our Dad was loved by many. Services will be private but there will be a celebration of dad's life with a memorial service in the future per dad's wishes. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you play a harmless practical joke on a friend or loved one and make someone laugh in his honor.