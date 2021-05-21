Antonia Solis (nee Alva)

Feb. 27, 1944 — May 18, 2021

GARY, IN — Antonia Solis (nee Alva), 77, of Gary, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Antonia was a loving mother to eight children, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Antonia was preceded in death by her husband, Andre Solis Sr., and numerous brothers and sisters.

Antonia was a mom who showed her children through diversity that you could overcome anything in life. A strong woman who raised eight strong children and will forever be missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Additional Visitation will be on Monday, May 24, 2021, DIRECTLY at St. Edward Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN 46356, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Father Tom Mischler officiating. Interment to follow at Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

For the health and safety of the Solis family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

Visit Antonia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.