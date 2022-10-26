DYER, IN - Antoniette "Toni" Dudley (nee Gentile), age 91, late of Dyer, formerly of South Holland and Roseland, has been welcomed into her eternal home in heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Devoted wife of the late Richard C. "Dick" Dudley Jr.; loving mother of: Patricia (Jim) Rupcich, Sandra (Mark) Phalen, Richard (late Paige) Dudley III, and James (Leslie) Dudley; proud grandmother of: Christine (Jason) Romans, Cheryl (Jason) Barbaro, Donna (Chuck) Valentine, and John (Alison) Hendricks; dear great-grandmother of: Isabella Romans, Luke Romans, Rachael Barbaro, Jacob Barbaro, Julianna Barbaro, Tyler Valentine, Alexandra Valentine, Tristen Hendricks, and Norah Hendricks; dearest great-great-grandmother of: Emma and Oliver; kind aunt and cousin of many; cherished daughter of the late Fabiano and Rosina Gentile; dear sister of the late Joseph (Dorothy) Gentile.

Toni was an accomplished business leader in the banking industry. Past President of the Calumet Region Rotary Club and a Rotary Fellow. Past President of American Legion Roseland Post #49 Auxiliary and Manager of River Oaks Estates. Toni had a wonderful life filled with love and she will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know her.

Visitation Friday, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy, Homewood. (FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN). Lying in state Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church, 1131 Douglas Ave, Flossmoor. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. (708) 798-5300