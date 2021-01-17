EAST CHICAGO, IN - Antonio A. Pena, age 87 of East Chicago, IN passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Veteran's Home, W. Lafayette, IN. He is survived by three children: Mary Pena, Antonio G. (Diego) Pena and Ray (Gema) Pena; two grandchildren: Mireya and Joaquin Pena; sisters: Maria (late Damaso) Castellon and Rachel Herrera; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Rose (nee Ruelas) Pena (2019); son, Javier Pena (2013); parents, Domingo (Amelia) Pena Luna; brothers, Jose Pena and Raymond Luna.

The Family will have a Private Viewing at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and Christian Burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Antonio retired from LTV Steel Company and he worked at the Hammond Walmart in Maintenance for 16 1/2 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and he volunteered at St. Mary's Church in East Chicago whenever he could. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.