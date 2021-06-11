Antonio C. Fernandez

June 13, 1933 - June 8, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN — Antonio C. Fernandez, 87, of Valparaiso, IN, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He worked at US Steel in Gary, IN, for 17 years and retired from IBEW Local 701 as a journeyman electrician after 25 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served with the occupational forces in Europe.

Antonio is survived by his wife of 62 years, Agatha "Aggie"; children: Antonio Fernandez III, Lino (Thomas Couch) Fernandez, Genine Fernandez, Genise (Ronald) Titak and Angela (Todd) Earley; grandchildren: Lauren, Maddy, Megan and Allison Fernandez, Michelle (Matthew) Malinowski, Jennifer Busse, Niva Fernandez, Aaron (Angela) Brennan, Ariel (Kyle) Mitsch, Ashlen (Jarrod) Martindale, Jillian (Kyle) Lowry and Noah Earley; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Antonio was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Elena Fernandez; brother, Thomas Rivas; and sister, Olga Flores Garcia.

Antonio loved to build model airplanes. He was an avid reader and wine enthusiast. Antonio loved to travel, but above all, he loved to spend time with his family and his loving canine companion, Coco.