Antonio C. Porras

EAST CHICAGO - Antonio C. Porras, 86, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at home. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juana Isabel "Juanela" Nava de Porras; five children: Hector (late Anna Marie) Porras, Antonio (Delia) Porras, Martha I. (Luis) Roldan, Gerardo (fiance Myrna Zamora) Porras and Javier (Mandy) Porras; 13 grandchildren; three siblings, Francisco, Socorro and Ruben; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, and from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Antonio immigrated to the United States in 1962. He retired from L.T.V. Steel Co. after 34 years of service to the steel mill industry. Since his arrival to East Chicago, Antonio was a parishioner and faithful servant of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Antonio will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community members. In lieu of flowers, donations to Casa de Proteccion Social y Cultural para la Nina A.C., an orphanage for girls in Antonio's native hometown of San Francisco del Rincon, Gto., in Mexico, would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com