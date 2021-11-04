Antonio Garcia

May 11, 1935 — Nov. 1, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Antonio Garcia, age 86, of Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 1, 2021.

He is survived by sons: Anthony (Jennifer) of Palatine, IL, Robert (Erin) of Chicago, IL, brother, Manuel (Delia); grandchildren: Robert (Olivia) of Newark, NJ and Nicole of Chicago, IL, Grace and Daniel of Hampshire, IL and Thomas and Anna of Chicago, IL. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion of 21 years, Ana Melendez, her four children and sixteen grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria (Vega); his loving wife of 39 years, Anna Maria (Gonzalez); siblings: Guadalupe Escobedo (Pedro), Maria Ventura, Antonia, Petra Gaona (Pedro) and loved one, Maria Dilbeck (Melendez).

Tony was born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, enlisted in the US Army from 1958-1960 and was stationed at Army bases in Ft Hood, TX and Stuttgart Germany. He worked at Inland Steel, retiring after 43 years of service.