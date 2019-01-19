GARY, IN - Antonio Prieto, born July 13, 1928, died peacefully at the age of 90 on January 15, 2019. He retired from EJ&E Railroad in 1990 after 33 years of work. His life's passion, besides his family, were music-specifically the accordion. As a self-taught musician he founded the 'música norteña' band, Los Jilgueros de Marin, which he headed for 55 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alicia Gutierrez Prieto, their seven children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one great grand child.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, January 21, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) IN 46323 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. with Rev. Charles Mosley, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. For additional information please contact Bocken Funeral Home 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.