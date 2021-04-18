WHITING, IN - Antonio Temores-Lomeli, 82, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dora Temores; loving father of Jessica (Alejandro) Narvaez, Tony Temores, Dora (Michael) Rose and Julissa (Job) Gomez; proud grandfather of Staci, Nino, Michael, Erica, Julissa, Jeramie, Julius and Brett; adoring great grandpa of Melania, Jake, Giana, and Mack; dearest brother of Jesus (Guadalupe) Temores, Jorge (Marielena) Temores, Maria (Alfredo) Temores, Rosaura (Salvador) Valle and Guadalupe Temores; many dear nieces and nephews; his cherished pets, "Brody, Khloe and Smokey".

Funeral services will be held at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to time of services.

Antonio Temores-Lomeli was born on July 21, 1938 to Jesus and Maria Temores-Lomeli-Medrano and was a resident of Whiting for the past 46 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a retiree of the Welded Tube Company of America, Chicago, with over 30 years of service. A "happy go lucky" guy, Antonio had a wonderful sense of humor. He was always well dressed and loved classical music. Devoted to his family, Antonio will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400.