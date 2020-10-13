DYER, IN - Apostolos "Paul" F. Collaros, age 56, of Dyer, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Apostolos is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (nee Syrigas); beloved daughter, Erini; and son, Fotios; loving mother, Maria Collaros; brother, Constantine (Sophia); nephews: Zachary Collaros and Anthony Syrigas; brother-in-law, Tony (MaryAnn) Syrigas; and mother-in-law, Irene (Alex) Syrigas-Gikas.

Apostolos was preceded in death by his father, Fotios (9/12/2020); and father-in-law, Thomas Syrigas.

Paul was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Order of AHEPA, Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of American. He was a Merrillville High School and Purdue Lafayette Graduate and Alumnus. Paul was a Civil Engineer. He loved to be surrounded by his friends and family. Paul lived life to the fullest and was proud of his heritage. A young spirit and old soul; the embodiment of a true Ikarian.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. An Order of AHEPA Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m.