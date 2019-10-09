{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Arbalia C. "Honey" Norwood, age 93 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Survivors: three daughters, Janice Dix Harris, Phyllis Norwood-Lumpkin and Marilyn Norwood-Willis; five stepdaughters, Adline Jones, Ethel (Larry) Stewart, Brenda (Willie) Sanders, Alfreda Norwood and Jerry Dean; one stepson, Alfred Norwood, Jr.; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; one brother, Albert (Martha) Harris, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Alfred Scott Norwood, Sr.; son, Howard Dix, II; stepsons, David Norwood and Alfred Shears.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago, Pastor Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Norwood family during their time of loss.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.