Sept. 24, 1935 - Nov. 3, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Archibald "Archie" A. MacDonald, age 87, of Highland, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Archie is survived by his three daughters: Laura (Tim Clouse) Hatfield, Karin (Bart Burger) MacDonald, Joy (Daryl Slusher) MacDonald; son-in-law, Walter Hatfield; four grandchildren: Justin (Kevin Pinchon) Hatfield, Joshua (Stacie Gesell) Hatfield, Trevor Pearson, and Grace Pearson; great-grandson, Sebastian Newberry; sister, Bonnie Vann; brother, John (Diane) MacDonald; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friend, David McCord.

Archie was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce A. MacDonald; parents, John and Minnie MacDonald; sister, Esther MacDonald; and brother-in-law, Gerald Vann.

Archie enjoyed fishing with family and was an avid golfer. He was a Purdue graduate and was a member of the first Purdue University Calumet Men's Basketball team. Archie was a member of the Chorus of the Dunes All Mens Barbershop for many years. He was also a member of Griffith Lutheran Church. Archie was the Assistant Superintendent of the 2BOF and retired from Inland Steel as a mechanical engineer. He had a big, infectious laugh and a contagious smile. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who know and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Additional Visitation will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319, at 10:30 AM until the time of the Service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Doug Gast officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

