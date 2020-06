Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Archie J. Krsek passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Outdoor walk through visitation will take place at First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, Chrisman Garden, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso on Monday June, 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. For detailed obituary visit www.burnsfuneral.com.