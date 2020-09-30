Archie R. McBrayer

LaPORTE, IN — Archie Ray McBrayer, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Sandra McBrayer, Joanne (Jay) Kaurich and Ray McBrayer; five grandchildren; a sister, Jane Adams; and sister-in-law, Gail McBrayer.

Archie is also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McBrayer; daughter, Cathy Frailey; and brothers, Jim (Bonnie) McBrayer and Donald McBrayer; and sister, Jonnie Ann King.

Archie retired from the Gary Police Department after 20 years of service as a police officer. Aside from his police work, Archie had a passion for flying. He was an active member of the Aero Club. He had ratings to fly almost any type airplane, including ones that landed on water, and he also had a commercial pilot license. Archie was a loving husband and father. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.