HIGHLAND, IN - Ardash "Abbey" Daronatsy, age 92, of Highland, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, J. Shirley Daronatsy (nee Fratter); sons: Arthur (Rhonda) and Russell (Mary Ann); four grandchildren: Lisa, Laura (Aaron), Joseph and Matthew; son in law, Frank Weathers; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Aram and Araxy Daronatsy; daughter, Nana; sister, Sue; brothers: Bob, Rich, Art, and Tello.

Ardash was very proud of his Armenian heritage and being raised in East Chicago "The Harbor." He was a 1945 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and was a proud East Chicago Senator. Ardash also attended Indiana University. Eventually, he became an insurance agent and within time he had his own insurance agency (Mitchell Insurance). Ardash belonged to many organizations which included the E.C. Lions Club, Elks Club, Club Hoosiers, E.C. Chamber of Commerce, E.C. Alumni Club and many national and local Insurance Associations. Ardash was an avid sports fan, especially basketball. His love for the game lasted a life time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463