Arden "Ardie" Brooks

Ardie attended Tolleston High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1962. He received a letter of recommendation from the Commanding Officer of the USS Wexford County (LST-1168) in 1960 and a letter of Commendation from the Commanding Officer of the USS Worland (PCE-845) in 1961. He participated in Operation Hardtack: The Atomic & Nuclear Weapons Device Test Series at the Eniwetok Atoll, Bikini Atoll Proving Grounds, Marshall and Johnston Islands in 1958. He also participated in the Seventh Fleet Operations off Quemoy and Matsu Islands and in the Taiwan Straits Crisis of 1959 off the coast of China. He was a lifetime member of the USS Belle Grove (LSD-2) and a lifetime member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans. Arden was employed at U.S. Steel, Gary Works, Tin Division (Cold Reduction) as an Electrical Maintenance Manager and retired after 30 years of service. After retiring from U.S. Steel, he worked at Midwest Steel as an Electrical Consultant for a year and also at Chicago Cold Rolling for two years.