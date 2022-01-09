CROWN POINT, IN - Ardis Landrum, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crown Point. She was preceded in death by parents, Aubrey Landrum and Lula B Ellison Drane, and a sister, Marjorie ("Happy") Landrum. She is survived by loving siblings: Ronald Landrum, Sr. and Jo Anne McDonald; and a devoted niece, M. Starr McDonald. Ardis was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother, cousin and friend to many. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Ardis grew up in East Chicago, IN, where she graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1957. Ardis was a retired teacher and worked her entire 37-year career for the Chicago Public School system. She was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Additionally, she was a devoted member of Greater Walters A.M.E. Zion Church, Chicago, IL, where she was a member of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society and where she served diligently in the Christian Education Department until she became ill.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from SMITH BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN, with Rev. Dr. Joel D. Miles officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery, Hobart, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.