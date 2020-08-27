 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ardith Ann Skorch

Ardith Ann Skorch

{{featured_button_text}}
Ardith Ann Skorch

Ardith Ann Skorch

DU BOIS, IL — Ardith Ann Skorch, 79, of Du Bois, passed away at 1:09 P.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Ardith had been a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Du Bois.

She was born December 1, 1940, at Gary, IN, the daughter of Harvey Wilson and Anna Bernice (Denning) Jarrett.

She married Walter M. Skorch on August 6, 1960, at Whiting, IN, and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by one son, David Skorch, and wife Diane, of Pinckneyville; two grandchildren, Jessica Plumlee and husband Shawn and Michael Skorch, all of Pinckneyville; three great-grandchildren, Royce Plumlee, Teagan Plumlee and Adelyn Plumlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Steven Skorch; and a brother, Wilson Jarrett.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the St. Charles Cemetery at Du Bois with Father Oliver Nwachukwu officiating.

Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery in Du Bois.

Friends may make memorials to the American Red Cross and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts