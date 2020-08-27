× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ardith Ann Skorch

DU BOIS, IL — Ardith Ann Skorch, 79, of Du Bois, passed away at 1:09 P.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Ardith had been a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Du Bois.

She was born December 1, 1940, at Gary, IN, the daughter of Harvey Wilson and Anna Bernice (Denning) Jarrett.

She married Walter M. Skorch on August 6, 1960, at Whiting, IN, and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by one son, David Skorch, and wife Diane, of Pinckneyville; two grandchildren, Jessica Plumlee and husband Shawn and Michael Skorch, all of Pinckneyville; three great-grandchildren, Royce Plumlee, Teagan Plumlee and Adelyn Plumlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Steven Skorch; and a brother, Wilson Jarrett.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the St. Charles Cemetery at Du Bois with Father Oliver Nwachukwu officiating.

Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.