BLOOMINGTON, IN - Ardith (Ardie) Ruth Gembolis, age 71, passed away on February 9, 2022 after a lengthy illness in Bloomington, IN.

She was born in Wakefield, MI, on May 3, 1950, to the late Albert and Ruth Torkko. Ardie is survived by her husband, Stanley Gembolis; her two daughters; Margo (Greg) Sacha and Molly (Paul) Johnson; her two grandchildren: Luke and Haylie Johnson; her brother, Dale (Shirley) Torkko; foster brothers: Dave Kokko and Gordon Kokko; sisterS-in-law: Judy (Chuck) Christenson, Barb (Dan) Miller and Jen Olivanti; brother-in-law, Lou (Sheree) Gembolis; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Ruth Torkko; and her foster parents, Yalmer and Irene Kokko.

She received an Associates of Arts Degree from Gogebic Community College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Purdue University and a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a nursery school teacher in Northwest Indiana where her daughters attended before becoming a first grade teacher. She retired as a first grade teacher from the Lincoln Elementary School located in Hammond, IN. After she retired she volunteered as a teacher's aide at the school where her grandchildren attended, Eagle Elementary School in Brownsburg, IN.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, ceramics and painting. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family. She loved teaching nursery school and especially first grade. Ardie was an avid Indianapolis Colts football fan. She was a member of the Lake County Retired Teachers Association and the Indianapolis Zoo.

The visitation will be held at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 South Old State Road 37, Bloomington, IN 47401 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Thursday February 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM, followed by cremation.

Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com. Donations may be made to the IU Health Bloomington Hospice (812-353-9818, iuhealth.org/bloomington).