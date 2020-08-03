× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEMOTTE, IN - Ardith Svetich, 74, of Demotte, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Christopher (Carla) of Roselawn, Mark (Stephanie) of Portage; grandchildren: Kyle, Kirsten, Ava, Danielle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her siblings: Patricia and John.

Ardith was a cashier and manager for Fagen Pharmacy in Roselawn. Once retired, she devoted her time to her family and was a very loving Mom and Nana.

Visitation, Tuesday August 4, from 5:00-8:00 with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00a.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's Sanders Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org