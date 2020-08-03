You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ardith Svetich

Ardith Svetich

{{featured_button_text}}

DEMOTTE, IN - Ardith Svetich, 74, of Demotte, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Christopher (Carla) of Roselawn, Mark (Stephanie) of Portage; grandchildren: Kyle, Kirsten, Ava, Danielle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her siblings: Patricia and John.

Ardith was a cashier and manager for Fagen Pharmacy in Roselawn. Once retired, she devoted her time to her family and was a very loving Mom and Nana.

Visitation, Tuesday August 4, from 5:00-8:00 with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00a.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's Sanders Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org

www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts