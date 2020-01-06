Baird, LeeAnn S., 81, Rockville, IN
Barba, Barbara J., 75, Cedar Lake
Knobloch, Connie Mae, 72, Valparaiso
Ladowski, Bernadine, 81, South Holland
Baird, LeeAnn S., 81, Rockville, IN
Barba, Barbara J., 75, Cedar Lake
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Knobloch, Connie Mae, 72, Valparaiso
Ladowski, Bernadine, 81, South Holland
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.