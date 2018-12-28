Armor (nee Davis), Marie, 95, lANSING
Berkoski, Judith A., 80, Valparaiso
Bieda, Anne Therese, 89, Lansing
Bush (nee Shevchenko), Lucille, 93, Hammond
Clouse, Wiletta "Billie" (Smith), 88, Monticello
Dittrich, Jennifer C., 57, Munster
Gembala Sr., Mathew J., 99, Highland
Goldasich, Jacqualine "Jacki,” 67, Crown Point
Harris, Elmo, 85, Portage
Kirin, Ella A., Lowell
Kozlowski, Theodore, 83, Crown Point
Oakes, Linda Susan, 69, Harvey
Owen, Harry L., 88, Valparaiso
Pelczar Sr., Terrence A."Terry,” 69, Hammond
Ploog, Max H., 89, Crown Point
Rokicki, Ray W., 80, Lakes of the Four Seasons
Satterlee, Walter Lee "Leroy,” 82, Schererville
Slutsky, Karen Ann
Szulczewski, Frank T., 91, Lansing
Verbancic, Michael L., 78, Merrillville