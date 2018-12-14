Try 1 month for 99¢

Arias, Rudolph "Rudy,” 81, Hammond

Ashby, Patricia A., 76, DeMotte

Boyd-Turner, Velma A., 67, Hobart

Buggs, James M., 89, Gary

Cole, Brian David, 51, Monee

Conn, Lois Mae, Highland

Feges, Robin Lynn, 39, St. John

Fellers, Scott J., 58, Valparaiso

Gerner, Jack W., 87, Schneider

Haynes Jr., John D. "Big John," 87, Schererville

Konopasek, Judith Marie, 53, Hobart

Miller, Lawrence (Larry), 66, Highland

Neal, Ines L., 96, Hammond

Nielsen, Harry A., 96, South Holland

Pefley, Richard "Ricky" A., 68, East Chicago

Schaller, Augustin A., 104, Crete

Thiel (nee Gilman), Jacquelyn Rae, 63, Crown Point

Tomasic, Nikola "Nick,” 85, Crown Point

Volante, Marjorie A., 72, Wheatfield

Walter, Robert "Bob" Dean, 83, Valparaiso

Ward, James Aaron, 21, Hammond

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.