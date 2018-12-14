Arias, Rudolph "Rudy,” 81, Hammond
Ashby, Patricia A., 76, DeMotte
Boyd-Turner, Velma A., 67, Hobart
Buggs, James M., 89, Gary
Cole, Brian David, 51, Monee
Conn, Lois Mae, Highland
Feges, Robin Lynn, 39, St. John
Fellers, Scott J., 58, Valparaiso
Gerner, Jack W., 87, Schneider
Haynes Jr., John D. "Big John," 87, Schererville
Konopasek, Judith Marie, 53, Hobart
Miller, Lawrence (Larry), 66, Highland
Neal, Ines L., 96, Hammond
Nielsen, Harry A., 96, South Holland
Pefley, Richard "Ricky" A., 68, East Chicago
Schaller, Augustin A., 104, Crete
Thiel (nee Gilman), Jacquelyn Rae, 63, Crown Point
Tomasic, Nikola "Nick,” 85, Crown Point
Volante, Marjorie A., 72, Wheatfield
Walter, Robert "Bob" Dean, 83, Valparaiso
Ward, James Aaron, 21, Hammond